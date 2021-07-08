Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $22.70. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.