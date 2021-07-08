Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,468 OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.