Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,331,726 shares of company stock worth $14,182,920 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.