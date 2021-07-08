Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $96,000 Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 99.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $8,787,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $7,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.