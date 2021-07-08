Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

