Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRBI. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

