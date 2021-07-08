Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

