Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,546 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $397.79 million, a PE ratio of -503.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

