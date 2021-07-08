RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Announces Earnings Results

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.
RYB opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91.
About RYB Education
