RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Announces Earnings Results

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

RYB opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

