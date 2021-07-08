Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

