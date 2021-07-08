Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 269676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$567.01 million and a P/E ratio of -112.67.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

