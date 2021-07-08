Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEVU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.