Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 284,300 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

KVSB stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.