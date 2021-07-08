Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

SPKBU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.