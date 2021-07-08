Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTPAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

