Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

