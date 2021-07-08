Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.81. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 9,767 shares traded.

SAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

