Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.55 ($34.76).

ETR:SZG opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.37. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a one year high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

