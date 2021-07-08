Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

