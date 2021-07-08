Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,103 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $40.43.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.