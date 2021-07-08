Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $547.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

