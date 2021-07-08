Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

