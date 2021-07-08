Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Scholar Rock worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $980.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.