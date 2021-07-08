Scientific Games (SGMS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Union Gaming Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85.

Get Scientific Games Co alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Scientific Games by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.