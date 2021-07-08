Scion Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 461,591 Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 461,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000. Vector Acquisition makes up 0.4% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VACQ. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,775,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VACQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 21,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,822. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

