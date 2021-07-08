Scion Asset Management LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Scion Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372,488 shares during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties makes up about 0.1% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,273. The company has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

