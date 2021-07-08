Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $162.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $705.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 26,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,970. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

