Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 547,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

