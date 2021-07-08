Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 489,212 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 489,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.12% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,377,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

