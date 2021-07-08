Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

