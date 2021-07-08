Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 450,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOREU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,445,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,955,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

