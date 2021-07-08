Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.07 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

