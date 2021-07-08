Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.07 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRAU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.