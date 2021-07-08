Sculptor Capital LP Invests $7 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

