Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

