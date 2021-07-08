Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.46 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,310,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

