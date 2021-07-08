Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

