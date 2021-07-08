Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s Largest Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,947 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 102,406 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 22.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

SE stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.17. 117,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

