Second Curve Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises about 3.9% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,427,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,722. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.