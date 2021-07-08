Selkirk Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Selkirk Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 3.7% of Selkirk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $743.07. 17,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $694.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.67 and a 1-year high of $743.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

