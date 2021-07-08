Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 345,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,840,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

