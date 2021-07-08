Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $23,892,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $4,857,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $3,886,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000.

NYSE:SCR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,305. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

