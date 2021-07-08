Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMIIU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of GMIIU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

