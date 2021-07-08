Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $7,028,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $6,865,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $18,362,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of RTPYU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,680. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.