Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

