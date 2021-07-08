Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC lowered its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. Seres Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

