SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 40,156 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

WTTR stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

