SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,268 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.55 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

