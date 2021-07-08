SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,341 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234,597 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 418.34 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,260.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $18,120,778. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.