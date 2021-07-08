SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00. The Timken Company has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.